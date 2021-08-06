Bommai meets Pawar, discusses water dispute

A meeting will shortly be scheduled in Delhi between leaders of both the states

Akram Mohammed
  • Aug 06 2021, 18:30 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday and held discussions on issues relating to water-sharing between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, a meeting will shortly be scheduled in Delhi between leaders of both the states.

Pawar, who met Bommai at his home office Krishna for a courtesy visit, also agreed to extend cooperation between the states over flood management along the River Krishna basin. Districts in the two states where the river flows have suffered devastating floods for three consecutive years since 2019.

The two leaders have preferred to resolve any disputes over water sharing between the states by holding talks, the CMO release added. "For detailed discussions on water disputes and water sharing, the two agreed to hold a meeting soon," the release said. Both the governments are expected to announce a date for the talks in Delhi over these issues shortly.

Pawar tweeted to say that he got a call from Bommai. "On my visit to Bangalore, I got a call from [Bommai] who expressed his wish to meet me. Keeping the respect of his position in mind, I decided to go and pay a courtesy call on him," the veteran NCP leader said. "I am thankful for his warm hospitality and hoping that the two states would continue to work together with a Cooperative vision in the years to come."

Later in the day, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayanth Patil also met Bommai and greeted him on becoming the chief minister.

