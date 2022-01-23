Book on India’s biggest civilian Everest expedition released

Everest, an english edition of the book on India's biggest successful civilian expedition to Mount Everest, was released coinciding with the 125th birth anniversary festivities of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The book has been authored by Umesh Zirpe, the leader of the expedition, who is associated with Pune-based adventure and mountaineering club Giripremi, and translated by Vivek Shivade.

Eight mountaineers – Prasad Joshi, Ashish Mane, Tekraj Adhikari, Krishna Dhokle, Rupesh Khopade, Rahul Yelange, Chetan Ketkar, and Surendra Jalihal – reached the summit on May 19, 2012, under Zirpe’s leadership.

“It gives me immense pleasure to present the English edition of the book about the Everest expedition. Giripremi’s Everest expedition is so close to my heart. From raising funds to building a team to climbing the tallest peak in the world was an emotional joyride for me as a leader.

"I tried to put everything in detail in the book. With English edition, the story of India’s biggest successful expedition to Everest is now going global. We all are excited,” Zirpe said.

Earlier, the Marathi edition has been released.

The story depicts the struggle of the team in raising a whopping 3.5 crore budget for the expedition. How the climbers and then the entire club made day out of night and reached all sections of society, how every Maharashtrian felt a close connection with this expedition, how over 25,000 individuals happily contributed to match the sum and so on.

“This book is not just about the story of the Everest expedition, it is a compendium of detailed planning, flawless execution, excellent people management and great leadership. I have already read the Marathi edition a few years back. When I read the English edition, I realised the soul of the original edition is perfectly intact,” said Ramchandra Rao, Executive Chairman, Indo Schottle Auto Parts Pvt. Ltd.

Anand Awadhani, the publisher of the book, said, “This book is a classic example of crossing boundaries. It is one of such books which has been translated from Marathi to English and not otherwise. ‘Everest’ is a story about the journey of making the impossible possible. As a publisher, such books give us pleasure and inspiration both while working on it. We are happy to be a part of the Everest journey.”