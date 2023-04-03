Booster shots might not be helpful: Biologist

If the rising Covid cases across the country are making you consider taking the booster shots, a biologist in an interview with News18. com suggested that it might not be of great help.

The weak scientific evidence favouring top-up shots is the reason behind it, says biologist Shekhar Mande.

Mande, who is the former director general of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said that people with lower immunity and medical conditions must check with their doctors for further guidance.

He explained that the surge in Covid numbers is due to “a slightly new variant”.

Mande pointed out at multiple reasons apart from the variant factor, he said our immunity might have been on a downfall since the two waves of Covid, or the new variant can be a mutant that has defeated the shield of vaccine. But he exuded confidence that the increasing numbers will not become a wave or result in hospitalisations or death.

Mande, further said that precautions such as using masks and social distancing is effective in preventing the virus irrespective of the booster shot.

He also asserted the importance of maintaining ventilation.

On April 2, India recorded a single day jump of 3,824 Covid-19 infections, the biggest jump in 184 days; the number of active cases increased to 18, 389, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5, 30, 881 with five deaths, according to the data obtained till Sunday. Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan recorded one death each in a span of 24 hours.