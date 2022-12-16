Border areas along northern frontier stable: Eastern Army Commander

Asserting that the Indian Armed forces are firmly in control, Eastern Army commander Lt General RP Kalita Friday said that border areas along the northern frontier are stable.

Stating that there are different perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the Indian Army and China's PLA at several points, he said that in one of these areas in the Tawang sector, the PLA transgressed, which was very firmly contested by Indian forces on ground.

"It led to some amount of physical violence, but it was contained at local level resorting to existing bilateral mechanisms and protocols," Kalita said.

He said that there were some minor injuries to soldiers on both sides.

"Local commanders were able to resolve the issue by carrying out negotiations resorting to existing protocols," the Eastern Army Commander said.

He said that this was followed by flag meeting at the delegation level at Bumla, wherein the issue was resolved further.