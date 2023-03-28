Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm as opposition protests over Adani issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Tuesday as opposition MPs, several dressed in black, created a ruckus over the Adani issue.

MPs of the Congress and other parties started raising slogans such as "Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai" as listed papers were being laid on the table of the House. Several Congress MPs were in the Well while other opposition members were on their feet.

They were also raising slogans demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

Also Read: Stalemate to continue in Parliament, budget session may end early

When Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was making a listed statement, opposition members raised the pitch of their sloganeering, apparently asking him to apologise for his remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

After the laying of papers and statements by ministers were over, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received notices under Rule 267 of the house for suspension of listed business and take the matters mentioned the notices.

However, he could not announce his decision on the suspension notices as slogans continued.

Sensing the mood, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 are listed for passage during the day.

Earlier, the House congratulated Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, and Saweety Boora for creating history by winning four gold medals at the recently held Women's Boxing World Championships.

While congratulating the women boxers, Dhankhar expressed his extreme happiness at the show of women power.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests over the Adani issue continued to disrupt the House proceedings.

The Question Hour was again washed out and the proceedings were adjourned in less than a minute after the House convened for the day.

Some Opposition members wearing black protested in the Well of the House.

Also Read: Will abide: Rahul writes to LS Secretariat on vacating government bungalow

Congress members S Jothi Mani and Ramya Haridas tore the order papers and hurled them at the Chair.

Another Congress member T N Prathapan hurled a black scarf at the Chair, but it was blocked by a marshal even as the member tried to push the scarf towards the Chair.

Amid the din, P V Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair, said the behaviour of the members was inappropriate and adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The ruling front and the Opposition members are at loggerheads over the Adani issue and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lower House.

Since the start of the second part of the Budget Session on March 13, Lok Sabha has been witnessing frequent disruptions with Opposition members demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

The Question Hour has been disrupted every day since March 13.