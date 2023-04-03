LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests

Wearing black clothes, Congress leaders began protesting and raised slogans as soon as Lok Sabha convened for the day

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 12:17 ist
Opposition MPs, wearing black over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, protest in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit; PTI PHoto

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid protests by the Congress-led opposition, which sought a probe in the Adani matter.

Wearing black clothes, Congress leaders began protesting and raised slogans as soon as Lok Sabha convened for the day.

After paying tributes to sitting BJP MP Girish Bapat and former member and noted Malayalam actor Innocent, both of whom passed away last month, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m. by Speaker Om Birla.

Also Read: Draft bills in simple language to allow layman understand them: Parliament panel

The Rajya Sabha too was adjourned till 2 p.m. after chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed papers to be laid in the house, even as opposition members shouted slogans, seeking a probe in the Adani matter.

Once papers were laid, he adjourned the House.

While reacting on Rahul Gandhi's appeal against his disqualification at a Surat court on Monday, leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told mediapersons: "We can't argue over the court's verdict but we can fight against the Central government. They (Centre) don't want to form a JPC in Adani row. They plan that House does not function".

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said: "Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not get afraid. He will not bow down before Amit Shah, Modi. He will go before the judiciary itself. On one hand, you are saying that he should go to court, but when he is going you are having a problem with it."

Earlier Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
Opposition

Related videos

What's Brewing

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

In pandemic’s silver lining, K'taka sees mega fish haul

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

DH Toon | BJP's 'Masters in whataboutery'

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Retired IIT prof campaigns against prejudice and hate

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

Flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

 