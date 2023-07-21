Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till Monday amid ruckus regarding Manipur situation

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till Monday

There were heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition when the Parliament's Monsoon Session commenced yesterday.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 16:04 ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Both Houses of the Parliament werte adjourned till Monday (July 24) after ruckus ensued over the Manipur violence and the viral video of two women being paraded naked.

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings till 2.30 pm as TMC's Derek O'Brien sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of certain words from the House proceedings on Thursday.

While the House proceedings were washed out in protests, Dhankhar had expunged references made by O'Brien seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the situation in the state.

When the House assembled again at 12 noon following an earlier adjournment, opposition members trooped to the well raising slogans demanding a reply from the prime minister.

They also raised slogans demanding the presence of the prime minister in Lok Sabha.

As Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, asked members to return to their seats, the sloganeering continued. Members also displayed placards as part of their protest.

 

With PTI inputs

 

