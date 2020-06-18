Boycott Chinese food, ban Chinese restaurants: Ramdas Athawale

Boycott Chinese food, ban Chinese restaurants: Athawale

Amid existing tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Union Minister Ramdas Athawale appealed everyone to boycott restaurants selling Chinese food.

In an interview with ANI, he said, “Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food.”

Indian and Chinese troops are confronting since early May. It led to a surge in appeals of boycotting Chinese products. Tensions rose on June 16 after 20 Indian soldiers were
martyred in a face-off in the Galwan Valley.

