#Boycott_Amazon: 'Obscene' painting of Radha-Krishna for sale on e-commerce site sparks controversy

Exotic India Art also received flak on Twitter for selling the same painting on its website

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 15:06 ist
‘Boycott_Amazon’ trend surfacing on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/@Sujan_hp

As Janmashtami celebrations wrap up, e-commerce giant Amazon sparked controversy for selling what's considered an "obscene" painting of Radha-Krishna on its website, leading to a 'Boycott_Amazon' hashtag to trend on Twitter.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Aug. 19 submitted a memorandum to the Subramanya Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru, seeking action against Amazon. They posted a media release on their Twitter account along with photographs of their members with police officers as they lodged the complaint. 

Exotic India Art also received flak on Twitter for selling the same painting on its website. Several members of The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demanded a public apology on Twitter and called for a boycott of Amazon and Exotic India Art.

Sevak Nataraj, a high court advocate, said that it was not the first time that the e-commerce giant had faced flak. He tweeted, "In 2017, govt warned to rescind visas of Amazon employees in India if it did not stop the sale of objectionable products. In 2019 again, Amazon sold toilet seat covers sporting images of Hindu Gods."

Netizens said the painting had hurt religious sentiments. While both websites have now pulled down the painting in question, some on Twitter said that "quietly withdrawing the obscene painting is not enough".

Exotic India Art delivered a public apology and gave their assurance that the particular painting, along with other artworks from the concerned artist, had been taken down from their website. The company also clarified that the painting had nothing to do with Janmashtami.  

Amazon is yet to comment on the controversy.

Check out DH's latest videos

