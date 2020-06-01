BoycottMadeinChina: Sonam Wangchuk urges citizens to use ‘wallet power’

Responding to the questions on boycotting Chinese products, Ladakh-based engineer Sonam Wangchuk posted a second video on Sunday evening, once again urging netizens to use their ‘wallet power’ against China and make it a nationwide movement.

CHEEN KO JAWAAB Part 2

Hum sabh dengey samajhdaari se...! Aap ke sawalon Ka jawaab.

Click to play:https://t.co/4EFWjzAQH3#BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear pic.twitter.com/ISeKDLg9az — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) May 31, 2020

In the second part of the YouTube video, titled, ‘Cheen ko Jawab’, Wangchuk answers four questions including why citizens should avoid Chinese products even if they are available in the market.

Stressing on ‘personal economic sanctions on China’ by every individual, he says in the video that the customer is the king. The innovator adds that it will take time for a government to stop the sale of Chinese products because of certain protocols but customers have the potential to impact the Chinese economy with their purchasing power alone.

Later he says that instead of investing in ‘cheap, mindless, consumerism’ products, people should try to live a simple life, without depending on even the alternatives of Chinese products.

The appeal by the educator comes amid the ongoing Indo-Chinese tensions after China intruded the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The first video was posted on May 27, where he criticised the Chinese government and urged his viewers to exercise their ‘wallet power’ by boycotting Chinese software comprising different apps and games, and hardware within a year.

USE YOUR WALLET POWER#BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear to stop Chinese bullying in Ladakh & eventually to liberate the 1.4 Bn bonded labourers in China, as also the 10 Mn Uighur Muslims & 6 Mn Tibetan Buddhists.

Click this link to playhttps://t.co/ICjRQJ2Umf pic.twitter.com/lpzAXxARPj — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) May 28, 2020

In the video, Wangchuk accuses the Chinese government of having suppressed its domestic tensions in the past by intentionally provoking border disputes. He says the only way Indian citizens can help the Army is by boycotting Chinese products and thereby impacting the Chinese economy. Not only that, he states that the effort will also ensure that India becomes more self-reliant.

Soon after, Milind Soman and Arshad Warsi tweeted in support of Wangchuk, and #BoycottChineseProducts and #BoycottChina started trending on social media.

I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free. You should try it too ... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 30, 2020

After the video made headlines online and received both positive and negative feedback, a Jaipur based startup launched an application named ‘Remove China Apps’, which has now reached over one million downloads. The app helps users identify and remove any Chinese applications that they have installed on their device.

The Ramon Magsaysay Awardee is renowned as the man who inspired Aamir Khan’s character in the movie, ‘3 idiots’.