Brazil, US and WHO applaud India's decision to send Covid-19 vaccine doses to neighbouring, friendly countries

India’s vaccine diplomacy on Saturday fetched appreciation from multiple countries including the Joe Biden administration, which applauded the Centre’s decision of sending Covid-19 vaccines to the neighbouring countries and friendly nations.

Over the past few days, India shipped 8.5 lakh doses of vaccines to Bhutan (1.5 lakh), Maldives (1 lakh), Bangladesh (20 lakh), Nepal (10 lakh), Myanmar (15 lakh), Seychelles (50,000) and Mauritius (1 lakh) as gifts. The vaccines would also be shipped to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan after receiving approvals from the regulatory authorities of the respective countries.

“We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine in South Asia. India's free shipments of vaccines began with Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will extend to others. India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community,” tweeted the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the State Department.

We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India's free shipments of vaccine began w/Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh & Nepal & will extend to others. India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 22, 2021

Besides the gifts, contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Two million doses of the Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine also landed in Brazil, sent in a special plane to ferry the doses.

"Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad,” Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro said in a message thanking the Prime Minister.

- Namaskar, Primeiro Ministro @narendramodi - O Brasil sente-se honrado em ter um grande parceiro para superar um obstáculo global. Obrigado por nos auxiliar com as exportações de vacinas da Índia para o Brasil. - Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद pic.twitter.com/OalUTnB5p8 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

Keeping in view the domestic requirements, India’s vaccine supply to partner countries over the coming weeks would happen in a phased manner, sources said, adding that the government would ensure that domestic manufacturers have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday completed a two-day training of immunization programme managers of 13 foreign countries - Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Seychelles and Sri Lanka - using Indian vaccines. This is a clear signal that some of these which have not received any vaccine so far would receive it in the coming weeks.

“There is interest in many countries in accessing vaccines from India which is the global hub for vaccine production.The Prime Minister has stated India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis,” said an official.