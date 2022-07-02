Breach of privilege notice against Kerala CM

Breach of privilege notice against Kerala CM

In the petition submitted to speaker M B Rajesh, it was alleged that the chief minister misled the House

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 02 2022, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 00:59 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

A Congress MLA in Kerala, Mathew Kuzhalnadan filed a breach of privilege petition against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

In the petition submitted to speaker M B Rajesh, it was alleged that the chief minister misled the House by denying the allegation raised by Mathew that a higher official of a consultancy firm engaged in government projects was mentioned as the mentor of chief minister’s daughter in her firm’s website.

Mathew raised the allegation during discussion on an adjournment motion on the allegations against the chief minister in the Assembly. But Vijayan denied it and slammed the Congress for raising ‘baseless allegation’ against his daughter.

Mathew later came out with documents, including screenshot of the website, in support of his allegation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

 