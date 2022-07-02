Breach of privilege notice against Kerala CM

A Congress MLA in Kerala, Mathew Kuzhalnadan filed a breach of privilege petition against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

In the petition submitted to speaker M B Rajesh, it was alleged that the chief minister misled the House by denying the allegation raised by Mathew that a higher official of a consultancy firm engaged in government projects was mentioned as the mentor of chief minister’s daughter in her firm’s website.

Mathew raised the allegation during discussion on an adjournment motion on the allegations against the chief minister in the Assembly. But Vijayan denied it and slammed the Congress for raising ‘baseless allegation’ against his daughter.

Mathew later came out with documents, including screenshot of the website, in support of his allegation.