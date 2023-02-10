News Live: ISRO chairman S Somanath congratulates scientists for successful launch of SSLV-D2
updated: Feb 10 2023, 09:48 ist
09:47
AzaadiSAT-2, the third satellite along with the E0S 07 and Janus-1, is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai
09:36
ISRO Chairman S Somanath congratulates teams of scientists for successful launch of SSLV-D2
09:32
Primary satellite EOS 07 successfully separated from launch vehicle
09:30
SSLV D2 carrying earth observation satellite and two co-passenger satellites
09:26
SSLV D-2 launch: Third stage has completed operation, flight performance normal, says scientists
09:16
ISRO all set to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre
Andhra Pradesh | ISRO all set to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit pic.twitter.com/vR0Mv62VDu
SSLV-D2 Launch: Less than 4 minutes left, Intended to inject EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit
09:01
Jairam Ramesh slams Modi over remarks on cash-for-query scam blaming UPA
In his long rant yesterday, PM blamed UPA for cash-for-query scam when in fact 6 of 11 involved were BJP MPs. It’s BJP that walked out during vote to expel the MPs, after resolutions moved by Pranab-da & Dr. Singh. Would the Chair now expunge PM’s lies?https://t.co/xBTPgNq4O9
ISRO to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota
Andhra Pradesh | ISRO to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota today to put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit pic.twitter.com/oh1HrMos55
Court to not interfere in Odisha minister Naba Das's murder probe
Odisha | In today's hearing, Court said that only 11 days have passed since the incident took place & an investigation is already underway, so it will not interfere in this matter right now: Advocate Gopas Prasad Das on plea for CBI probe into Odisha Min Naba Das's murder (08.02) pic.twitter.com/7mq7f6PnHW
Massive fire in Delhi's Transport Nagar slum, no casualty reported
Court to not interfere in Odisha minister Naba Das's murder probe
Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial to be world’s largest seamless stainless steel structure