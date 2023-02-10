News Live: ISRO chairman S Somanath congratulates scientists for successful launch of SSLV-D2

  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 09:48 ist
Track live news from around the world, only with DH!
  • 09:47

    AzaadiSAT-2, the third satellite along with the E0S 07 and Janus-1, is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai

  • 09:36

    ISRO Chairman S Somanath congratulates teams of scientists for successful launch of SSLV-D2

  • 09:32

    Primary satellite EOS 07 successfully separated from launch vehicle

  • 09:30

    SSLV D2 carrying earth observation satellite and two co-passenger satellites

  • 09:26

    SSLV D-2 launch: Third stage has completed operation, flight performance normal, says scientists

  • 09:16

    ISRO all set to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

  • 09:13

    SSLV-D2 Launch: Less than 4 minutes left, Intended to inject EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit

  • 09:01

    Jairam Ramesh slams Modi over remarks on cash-for-query scam blaming UPA

  • 08:33

    ISRO to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota

  • 08:07

    Massive fire in Delhi's Transport Nagar slum, no casualty reported

  • 08:06

    Court to not interfere in Odisha minister Naba Das's murder probe

  • 08:05

    Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial to be world’s largest seamless stainless steel structure