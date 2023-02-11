News Live: Fire breaks out at PNB bank in Delhi 's Karol Bagh area

  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 08:34 ist
  • 08:33

    Amit Shah attends passing out parade of 74 RR IPS batch at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad

  • 07:56

    Fire breaks out at PNB bank in Delhi 's Karol Bagh area

    A fire broke out at PNB bank in Karol Bagh area at around 5 am. 16 fire tenders reached the spot & controlled the fire. No casualties were reported. Reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

  • 07:55

    NHRC issues notices to Delhi Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner over reported assault of minor student in MCD school

  • 07:54

    Gold worth Rs 47.67 lakh, electronic goods worth Rs 4.25 lakh seized from passenger who arrived at Trichy Airport

  • 07:53

    Pentagon downed unknown object flying in US airspace within the last hour off Alaska coastline: White House