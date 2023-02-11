News Live: Fire breaks out at PNB bank in Delhi 's Karol Bagh area

Fire breaks out at PNB bank in Delhi 's Karol Bagh area
A fire broke out at PNB bank in Karol Bagh area at around 5 am. 16 fire tenders reached the spot & controlled the fire. No casualties were reported. Reason behind the fire is being ascertained.
NHRC issues notices to Delhi Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner over reported assault of minor student in MCD school
The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner over the reported sexual assault of a minor student in an MCD school by the Sports Teacher. pic.twitter.com/VpqprFcWan
Gold worth Rs 47.67 lakh, electronic goods worth Rs 4.25 lakh seized from passenger who arrived at Trichy Airport
Tamil Nadu | Gold items worth Rs 47.67 lakhs & electronic goods worth Rs 4.25 lakhs were seized from a male passenger who arrived at Trichy Airport from Dubai: Air Intelligence Unit, Trichy pic.twitter.com/wqROjgZTVd
Amit Shah attends passing out parade of 74 RR IPS batch at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad
Pentagon downed unknown object flying in US airspace within the last hour off Alaska coastline: White House