News Live: President Murmu to embark on 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh
updated: Feb 12 2023, 09:31 ist
Here are today's top stories from India and the world.
09:31
Women's T20 World Cup: India to take on Pakistan in South Africa today
09:30
Khelo India Youth Games concludes in Madhya Pradesh
09:04
Two drug traffickers nabbed by police in Meghalaya's Shillong
66.40 grams of heroin, 2 phones, 14 syringes, along with 5 identity cards were seized. Further probe under way:
08:07
Violent mob in Nankana Sahib dragged naked body through streets as people hurled stones
A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on blasphemy charges, was lynched on Saturday in Pakistan Punjab's Nankana Sahib after a mob broke into the police station where the victim was being held, media reports said on Saturday.
08:04
PM Modi to visit Rajasthan's Dausa today to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
07:19
President Murmu to embark on 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh today
07:16
12-yr-old girl raped at wedding venue in UP
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district where she had come to attend a wedding, police said.
The incident took place in Mahuakhera police circle and the alleged accused who is yet to be identified, fled after committing the crime.
