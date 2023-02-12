News Live: President Murmu to embark on 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh

  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 09:31 ist
Here are today's top stories from India and the world.
  • 09:31

    Women's T20 World Cup: India to take on Pakistan in South Africa today

  • 09:30

    Khelo India Youth Games concludes in Madhya Pradesh

  • 09:04

    Two drug traffickers nabbed by police in Meghalaya's Shillong

    66.40 grams of heroin, 2 phones, 14 syringes, along with 5 identity cards were seized. Further probe under way:

  • 08:07

    Violent mob in Nankana Sahib dragged naked body through streets as people hurled stones

    A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on blasphemy charges, was lynched on Saturday in Pakistan Punjab's Nankana Sahib after a mob broke into the police station where the victim was being held, media reports said on Saturday.

  • 08:04

    PM Modi to visit Rajasthan's Dausa today to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

  • 07:19

    President Murmu to embark on 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh today

  • 07:16

    12-yr-old girl raped at wedding venue in UP

    A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district where she had come to attend a wedding, police said.

    The incident took place in Mahuakhera police circle and the alleged accused who is yet to be identified, fled after committing the crime.