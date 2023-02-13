News Live: PM Modi in Bengaluru today to inaugurate Aero India 2023

  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 07:58 ist
  • 07:54

    Major fire in factory in Delhi's Karampura, 27 fire tenders at site

  • 06:32

    SC to deliver judgement on J&K delimitation today

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its judgement on Monday challenging the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies undertaken in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • 06:30

    Plea in SC on delays due to Collegium system today

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday two pleas on the issue of alleged delay by the Centre in clearing names recommended by the Collegium for appointment of judges to the apex court and the high courts.

  • 06:28

    PM Modi lands in B'luru to inaugurate Aero India today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister, who landed here in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.

