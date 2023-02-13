News Live: PM Modi in Bengaluru today to inaugurate Aero India 2023

Plea in SC on delays due to Collegium system today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday two pleas on the issue of alleged delay by the Centre in clearing names recommended by the Collegium for appointment of judges to the apex court and the high courts.
PM Modi lands in B'luru to inaugurate Aero India today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister, who landed here in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.
Major fire in factory in Delhi's Karampura, 27 fire tenders at site
SC to deliver judgement on J&K delimitation today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its judgement on Monday challenging the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies undertaken in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
