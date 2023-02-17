News Live: Apple begins firing contractors amid tech layoffs

  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 07:52 ist
  • 07:49

    Massive fire breaks out at market in Assam's Jorhat, 150 shops gutted

    A massive fire broke out at a market in Assam's Jorhat district late on Thursday, gutting at least 150 shops, police said.Twenty-five fire tenders were fighting the blaze at Chowk Bazaar in the heart of Jorhat town and it was yet to be brought under control, they said.

  • 07:47

    Bommai's last budget has BJP's poll prospects riding on it

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who will be presenting the state budget on February 17 is saddled with the expectation of setting a strong poll narrative for hisparty through his budget speech, while not losing sight of the state's economic needs.

  • 07:45

    Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir,

  • 07:42

    Apple begins firing contractors amid tech layoffs