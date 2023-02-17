News Live: Apple begins firing contractors amid tech layoffs
News Live: Apple begins firing contractors amid tech layoffs
updated: Feb 17 2023, 07:52 ist
Massive fire breaks out at market in Assam's Jorhat, 150 shops gutted
A massive fire broke out at a market in Assam's Jorhat district late on Thursday, gutting at least 150 shops, police said.Twenty-five fire tenders were fighting the blaze at Chowk Bazaar in the heart of Jorhat town and it was yet to be brought under control, they said.
Bommai's last budget has BJP's poll prospects riding on it
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who will be presenting the state budget on February 17 is saddled with the expectation of setting a strong poll narrative for hisparty through his budget speech, while not losing sight of the state's economic needs.
Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir,
Apple begins firing contractors amid tech layoffs