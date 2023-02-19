News Live: Union Minister Jitendra Singh announces north India's first nuclear plant in Haryana

  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 08:20 ist
  • 08:19

     Indian Air Force chief V R Chaudhari addressed a Seminar on 'Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India' at the College of Defence Management

  • 07:50

    North India's first Nuclear Plant to come up in Haryana

  • 07:49

    Police seize 530 kg of ganja from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district