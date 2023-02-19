News Live: Union Minister Jitendra Singh announces north India's first nuclear plant in Haryana
News Live: Union Minister Jitendra Singh announces north India's first nuclear plant in Haryana
updated: Feb 19 2023, 08:20 ist
Track today's top news updates from India and the world, only with DH!
08:19
Indian Air Force chief V R Chaudhari addressed a Seminar on 'Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India' at the College of Defence Management
07:50
North India's first Nuclear Plant to come up in Haryana
North India's first Nuclear Plant is coming up in Haryana in the town of Gorakhpur, which is about 150 km north of the national capital of New Delhi. This is keeping in line with the priority to increase India’s nuclear capacity said Union Min Jitendra Singh yesterday
Police seize 530 kg of ganja from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district
Police seized 530 kg of ganja from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district
We've recovered 53 packets of ganja weighing 530 kg from a vehicle. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 53 lakh: Chiranjit Bora, In-Charge of Bazaricherra police station (18.02) pic.twitter.com/KqLZsutWyr
Indian Air Force chief V R Chaudhari addressed a Seminar on 'Emerging Great Power Rivalry: Strategic Imperatives for India' at the College of Defence Management
North India's first Nuclear Plant to come up in Haryana
Police seize 530 kg of ganja from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district