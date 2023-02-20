News Live: ED raids more than a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh in mining case

  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 09:23 ist
  • 09:22

     Jammu and Kashmir:  Few houses were damaged due to a landslide at Rezin, Gagangeer area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district yesterday

  • 09:15

    ED raids more than a dozen locations, including residential and office premises of various Cong leaders in Chhattisgarh in mining case  

  • 09:05

    Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the new product via his Instagram Channel, a service that was unveiled in the past week. The option will be available on both Facebook and Instagram, but they’ll be separate subscriptions.

  • 09:03

    PM Modi to virtually address Rozgar Mela today

  • 08:23

    Madcap metaverse romp 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' won just one prize from its 10 BAFTA nominations  

  • 08:21

    Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and rock biopic Elvis took four prizes each at UK's BAFTA

    Antiwar German movie All Quiet on the Western Frontwon seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, building the sombre drama's momentum as awards season rolls toward its climax at next month's Oscars.

    Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherinand rock biopic Elvistook four prizes each.

    All Quieta visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English.

  • 08:12

    President Murmu to visit Arunachal today

  • 08:06

    'All Quiet on the Western Front' bags 7 awards including best film at BAFTA 2023

  • 07:55

    At least 24 dead due to flooding and landslides because of heavy rains in Brazil

  • 07:48

    Man shot dead in Bihar's Danapur, probe on: Police