News Live: ED raids more than a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh in mining case
updated: Feb 20 2023, 09:23 ist
09:22
Jammu and Kashmir: Few houses were damaged due to a landslide at Rezin, Gagangeer area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district yesterday
09:15
ED raids more than a dozen locations, including residential and office premises of various Cong leaders in Chhattisgarh in mining case
09:05
Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the new product via his Instagram Channel, a service that was unveiled in the past week. The option will be available on both Facebook and Instagram, but they’ll be separate subscriptions.
Madcap metaverse romp 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' won just one prize from its 10 BAFTA nominations
08:21
Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and rock biopic Elvis took four prizes each at UK's BAFTA
Antiwar German movie All Quiet on the Western Frontwon seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, building the sombre drama's momentum as awards season rolls toward its climax at next month's Oscars.
Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherinand rock biopic Elvistook four prizes each.
All Quieta visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English.
Credit: AP
08:12
President Murmu to visit Arunachal today
08:06
'All Quiet on the Western Front' bags 7 awards including best film at BAFTA 2023
07:55
At least 24 dead due to flooding and landslides because of heavy rains in Brazil
Brazil | At least 24 people are dead due to flooding and landslides because of heavy rains in coastal areas of southeast Brazil; rescue work underway, reports Reuters
Man shot dead in Bihar's Danapur, probe on: Police
Bihar | A man named Prince Kumar was shot dead in Danapur. His dead body was sent for postmortem. Efforts are underway to nab the accused. Reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Investigation in the case is underway: Abhinav Dhiman, ASP, Danapur (19.02) pic.twitter.com/2PeNBpEgsD
PM Modi to virtually address Rozgar Mela today
