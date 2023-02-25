News Live: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at Delhi airport

14-year-old boy killed, about a dozen injured as tractor trolley carrying farm labourers overturns in UP's Budaun
08:23
India won't meet deadline for 50% of SDG indicators: Study
India is not on target for more than 50 per centof the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal indicators seven years before the 2030 deadline, according to a new study that says many districts will never meet the SDG targets even well after 2030
Hundreds block highway in protest against Bhiwani murders
Hundreds of people descended on Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka here on Friday demanding the arrest of killers of two Muslim men from Rajasthan. The protesters accused Haryana Police of negligence in the matter.
Four people were dead after a truck met with an accident near Delhi's Anand Parbat area, last night
07:52
US targets Russia with sanctions, Moscow says measures won't work
The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday with $2 billion in weaponry for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war.
However,Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, said the sanctions would have no impact.
07:52
Beijing official in Hong Kong warns US envoy after speech
A Chinese diplomat accused the US consul general in Hong Kong of interfering in its affairs after he said the city's freedoms were eroding and warned the American not to cross political “red lines.”
Consul General Gregory May gave a video address last month in which he expressed concern over diminished freedoms in Hong Kong and said its reputation as a business center depended on adherence to international standards and the rule of law.
07:50
Peru president announces expulsion of Mexican ambassador in Lima
Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced on Friday the expulsion of Mexico's ambassador to the country.
Boluarte said remarks made by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador against her administration go against the international right to non interference.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at Delhi airport
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a meeting with Chief of Indian IT Companies, Nandan Nilekani, Nishad Premji and others in Bengaluru
14-year-old boy killed, about a dozen injured as tractor trolley carrying farm labourers overturns in UP's Budaun
India won't meet deadline for 50% of SDG indicators: Study
India is not on target for more than 50 per centof the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal indicators seven years before the 2030 deadline, according to a new study that says many districts will never meet the SDG targets even well after 2030
Read more
Hundreds block highway in protest against Bhiwani murders
Hundreds of people descended on Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka here on Friday demanding the arrest of killers of two Muslim men from Rajasthan. The protesters accused Haryana Police of negligence in the matter.
Read more
Four people were dead after a truck met with an accident near Delhi's Anand Parbat area, last night
US targets Russia with sanctions, Moscow says measures won't work
The United States marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday with $2 billion in weaponry for Kyiv and new sanctions against Russia aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war.
However,Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, said the sanctions would have no impact.
Beijing official in Hong Kong warns US envoy after speech
A Chinese diplomat accused the US consul general in Hong Kong of interfering in its affairs after he said the city's freedoms were eroding and warned the American not to cross political “red lines.”
Consul General Gregory May gave a video address last month in which he expressed concern over diminished freedoms in Hong Kong and said its reputation as a business center depended on adherence to international standards and the rule of law.
Peru president announces expulsion of Mexican ambassador in Lima
Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced on Friday the expulsion of Mexico's ambassador to the country.
Boluarte said remarks made by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador against her administration go against the international right to non interference.