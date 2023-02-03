News Live: Veteran film director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath passes away
News Live: Veteran film director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath passes away
updated: Feb 03 2023, 08:01 ist
08:00
Veteran film director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath passes away
Veteran film director Kalatapasvi K Viswanath, passed away last night at the age of 92. He was undergoing treatment for age-related illnesses at a private hospital in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/YMW8MR4ZAc
Haryana cabinet nod to job for Pulwama martyr widow on compassionate grounds
The Haryana cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to provide a job on compassionate grounds to the widow of a CRPF jawan, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in 2019.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
"The cabinet accorded approval for a proposal regarding providing compassionate appointment to Mamta Rawat, wife of Pulwama martyr Koushal Kumar Rawat, on 'Group-D' posts' by giving age relaxation, as an exceptional case," an official statement said.
07:00
India among top three sources for active users growth on Facebook: Meta
India is among the top three nations contributing active users growth for Facebook as of December 31, 2022, social media major Meta said in a regulatory filing.
The company has reported a 4 per cent increase in worldwide daily active users (DAUs) to 2 billion on average during December 2022 from 1.93 billion during December 2021.
"Users in India, the Philippines and Bangladesh represented the top three sources of growth in DAUs during December 2022, relative to the same period in 2021," Meta said.
07:00
G20 delegates attend cultural show at Jodhpur palace
Delegates of G20 countries and other organisations attending the first Employment Working Group Meeting here enjoyed Rajasthani cultural performances at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Thursday night.
