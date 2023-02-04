News Live: Thirteen killed as wildfires rage in Chile

  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 08:36 ist
  • 08:34

    So far, police have arrested 79 people related to child marriage: Padmanabh Baruah, SP Karimganj

  • 08:30

    CRPF ASI Rajesh Kumar, deployed at the residence of the IB Director, shoots himself dead

  • 08:25

    Wildfires kill 13 in Chile

  • 07:51

    Schools and colleges in Thanjavur to remain closed amid heavy rains

  • 07:50

    DU offers 2 seats each in UG, PG courses to orphans from next academic year; fees exempted

    The Delhi University will offer two seats each under supernumerary quota to orphans in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the next academic year, officials said on Friday.

    Such students will also be exempted from payment of any kind of fees, they said.

    The proposal in this regard was passed during the varsity's Executive council meeting on Friday.