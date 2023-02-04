News Live: Thirteen killed as wildfires rage in Chile

Assam | Padmanabh Baruah, SP Karimganj says, "So far, Police have arrested 79 people related to child marriage in the district."\r\n\r\nVisuals of the arrests made in Karimganj on 3rd February. pic.twitter.com/NAOCKDCHKE\r\n\u2014 ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023
CRPF ASI Rajesh Kumar, deployed at the residence of the IB Director, shoots himself dead
Wildfires kill 13 in Chile
Schools and colleges in Thanjavur to remain closed amid heavy rains
DU offers 2 seats each in UG, PG courses to orphans from next academic year; fees exempted
The Delhi University will offer two seats each under supernumerary quota to orphans in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the next academic year, officials said on Friday.
Such students will also be exempted from payment of any kind of fees, they said.
The proposal in this regard was passed during the varsity's Executive council meeting on Friday.