News Live: Biden compliments aviators who took down Chinese surveillance balloon
updated: Feb 05 2023, 08:25 ist
08:24
BSF Punjab Frontier recovers 3 packets of narcotic substance
Punjab | BSF Punjab Frontier recovered 3 packets of narcotic substance suspected to be Heroin weighing 2.256 kg wrapped in white colour polythene in Fazilka district on February 4: BSF Punjab Frontier pic.twitter.com/kKjnpxEvnM
Delhi Police arrests member of fake coins syndicate from Mumbai
The Special Cell of theDelhiPolicehavearrestedaMumbai-based basedmemberof an inter-statesyndicateof Counterfeit Indian CurrencyCoin(FICC).
Ingit Pratap Singh, the DCP of the Special Cell, said thatfakeIndiancoinsin the denomination of Rs 10 having face value of Rs 9,46,000 were recoveredfromthe accused, identified as Jignesh Gala.
"Gala was part of the previous module busted in April 2022, wherein FICC to the face value of Rs 10,48,540 was recovered and the manufacturing unit was busted," Singh added.
04:59
Arrest made in shooting at San Francisco synagogue
Police havearresteda man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside aSanFranciscosynagogue.
The man wasarrestedon Friday evening in the Richmond District on suspicion of disturbing a religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service, police said in a statement.
(AP)
04:58
Two held for stealing phones from consignments on way to IGI airport
The Delhi Police have arrestedtwodrivers for allegedlystealingmobilephonesfromtheconsignmentswhich were on thewayfroma warehouse situated at Rangpuri to the cargo area atIGIAirport, an official said on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar (22), a resident of Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), and Satender Yadav (35), a resident of Rajokri in Vasant Vihar (Delhi).
(IANS)
04:53
I ordered Pentagon to shoot Chinese spy balloon as soon as possible: Biden
On Wednesday, when I was briefed on the (Chinese surveillance) balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down...as soon as possible. They successfully took it down...I want to compliment our aviators who did it: US President Joe Biden in a White House Press Gaggle
BSF Punjab Frontier recovers 3 packets of narcotic substance
5 cartons of prohibited cough syrup recovered from a courier service in Assam
I ordered Pentagon to shoot Chinese spy balloon as soon as possible: Biden
Himachal Pradesh: Snow clearance work was done in the Lahaul Spiti district