News Live: 7.8 quake hits Turkey, Syria; leaves at least 5 dead

  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 08:37 ist
Track live updates from India and around the globe with DH!
  • 08:36

    Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria; kills at least 5

    At least five were reported dead as a 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook southeast Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor.

  • 08:18

    Past three months ‘extremely tough’, ‘had to save Twitter from bankruptcy’: Elon Musk

  • 08:15

    7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey

    A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early on Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. Information on potential damage or casualties was not immediately available.

  • 08:13

    Grammys 2023: Harry Styles wins 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for 'Harry's House'

  • 05:08

    There will be no shortage of fresh water in India for the next 50-100 years: Telangana CM

  • 05:07

    Tripura CM Manik Saha conducts door-to-door campaign in Agartala's Bordovali Assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming assembly elections