News Live: 7.8 quake hits Turkey, Syria; leaves at least 5 dead

There will be no shortage of fresh water in India for the next 50-100 years: Telangana CM
#WATCH | Why water wars (between states) in India, when there is adequate water to irrigate every acre of land in India? There will be no shortage of fresh water in India for the next 50-100 years: Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (05.02) pic.twitter.com/ZCkENnQbuy
Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria; kills at least 5
At least five were reported dead as a 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook southeast Turkey early Monday and was followed by another strong temblor.
Past three months ‘extremely tough’, ‘had to save Twitter from bankruptcy’: Elon Musk
7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes central Turkey
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early on Monday and was followed by another strong temblor. Information on potential damage or casualties was not immediately available.
Grammys 2023: Harry Styles wins 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for 'Harry's House'
There will be no shortage of fresh water in India for the next 50-100 years: Telangana CM
Tripura CM Manik Saha conducts door-to-door campaign in Agartala's Bordovali Assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming assembly elections