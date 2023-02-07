News Live: About 137 students admitted to different hospitals for food poisoning in Mangaluru
updated: Feb 07 2023, 08:16 ist
07:56
About 137 students were admitted to different hospitals for food poisoning. We're trying to find out the reason: Mangaluru Police Commissioner
We came to know that since 2am about 137 students complained of food poisoning, stomach ache, loose motions, vomiting & have been admitted to City Hospital. About 137 students were admitted to different hospitals. We're trying to find out the reason: Mangaluru Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/qjRBd2RyYw
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered authorities to unblock Wikipedia, the government announced, just days after the online encyclopedia was restricted for "blasphemous content", reports AFP News Agency
07:48
We expect nothing new from this delegation that harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and our secular credentials and values that my country stands for: Indian representative at United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/ToHP7GkP58
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary
