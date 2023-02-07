News Live: About 137 students admitted to different hospitals for food poisoning in Mangaluru

  • 07:56

    About 137 students were admitted to different hospitals for food poisoning. We're trying to find out the reason: Mangaluru Police Commissioner

  • 07:51

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary

  • 07:50

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered authorities to unblock Wikipedia, the government announced, just days after the online encyclopedia was restricted for "blasphemous content", reports AFP News Agency

  • 07:48