News Live: Man who duped Delhi hotel worth lakhs in the guise of UAE official arrested
News Live: Man who duped Delhi hotel worth lakhs in the guise of UAE official arrested
updated: Jan 22 2023, 10:31 ist
10:30
Kabaddi players, others allegedly assaulted at Basti sports stadium, UP
UP| Kabaddi player & others allegedly assaulted by miscreants at Basti sports stadium
We were inside stadium when some drunk youths came from outside&threatened to hit us.After some time, a (political) leader&at least 15 other people carrying iron rods&sticks came&beat us:Victim pic.twitter.com/EU3XYyPXTe
An earthquake, measuring 3.8 hit Pithoragarh, hit Uttarakhand on January 22 at 8. 58 IST.
09:11
Impersonator who had cheated Leela hotel of lakhs arrested
An impersonator, who was on the run after duping Leela hotel of Rs 20 lakh in Delhi, was arrested by the police. He had impersonated aUAE government official.
09:04
WFI AGM, scheduled for today, called off
Wrestling Federation of India AGM, which was supposed to start at 10 am today in Ayodhya, called off in the wake of protests.
08:54
World number one Iga Swiatek out of the Australian Open
World number one Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the Australian Open in the fourth round on Sunday, losing a showdown of current Grand Slam champions to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.
08:00
Court in Delhi grants bail to man accused of molesting DCW chief
Court in Delhi grants bail to man accused of molesting and dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal, says it will be unfair to subject him to premature trial at present stage
07:59
UP police find body of a minor girl in field
Police Station Modinagar received information that the body of a minor girl is lying in a field. The body has been taken into custody & sent for postmortem. A case has been registered. Teams have been formed to investigate it: Ravi Kumar, DCP Rural, Ghaziabad
07:58
Delhi Police arrested accused Mahamed Sharif who impersonated himself as a member of the Royal Family of UAE & duped The Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi for Rs 23.46 lakh.
