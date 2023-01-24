News Live: Flyer who misbehaved with SpiceJet's female cabin crew arrested

  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 09:41 ist
  • 09:33

    Flyer who misbehaved with SpiceJet's female cabin crew arrested

    The flyer accused of misbehaving with female cabin crew member on SpiceJet's Delhi-Hyderabad flight has been arrested, sayPolice.

  • 09:32

  • 09:09

    Seven dead in two shootings in northern California

    Seven people were killed and one critically injured Monday in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, US media reported.

    There was no immediate official confirmation of the toll from authorities, but San Mateo County Sheriff said on Twitter it was dealing with an incident.

  • 08:26

    Court issued arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group

    Court issued arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which had contract for renovation of Morbi bridge. He has not been arrested for 70 days. No lookout notice issued yet. Patel has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail: Adv Sanjay Vora,Govt prosecutor.

  • 08:27

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on parole

  • 08:29

    Increasing incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia is worrisome. In last 15 days, 3 temples were vandalised. If police would've taken immediate steps, then it wouldn't have happened. Police must arrest culprits, says Radharaman Das, Vice Pres,