News Live: Flyer who misbehaved with SpiceJet's female cabin crew arrested
News Live: Flyer who misbehaved with SpiceJet's female cabin crew arrested
updated: Jan 24 2023, 09:41 ist
Track all latest news only with DH.
09:33
Flyer who misbehaved with SpiceJet's female cabin crew arrested
The flyer accused of misbehaving with female cabin crew member on SpiceJet's Delhi-Hyderabad flight has been arrested, sayPolice.
09:32
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visited Andaman & Nicobar islands & paid homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary. CDS also visited Campbell Bay, Air Force Station Carnic & Indira Point- Southernmost tip of India,spanning the six-degree channel: Defence Officials pic.twitter.com/nERVr3TmlS
Court issued arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group
Court issued arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which had contract for renovation of Morbi bridge. He has not been arrested for 70 days. No lookout notice issued yet. Patel has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail: Adv Sanjay Vora,Govt prosecutor.
08:27
Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on parole
Haryana | Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was spotted cutting a cake with a sword during his ongoing 40-day parole (23.01) pic.twitter.com/bVrD6ce5q7
Increasing incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia is worrisome. In last 15 days, 3 temples were vandalised. If police would've taken immediate steps, then it wouldn't have happened. Police must arrest culprits, says Radharaman Das, Vice Pres,
Flyer who misbehaved with SpiceJet's female cabin crew arrested
The flyer accused of misbehaving with female cabin crew member on SpiceJet's Delhi-Hyderabad flight has been arrested, sayPolice.
Seven dead in two shootings in northern California
Seven people were killed and one critically injured Monday in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, US media reported.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the toll from authorities, but San Mateo County Sheriff said on Twitter it was dealing with an incident.
Read more
Court issued arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group
Court issued arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which had contract for renovation of Morbi bridge. He has not been arrested for 70 days. No lookout notice issued yet. Patel has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail: Adv Sanjay Vora,Govt prosecutor.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on parole
Increasing incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia is worrisome. In last 15 days, 3 temples were vandalised. If police would've taken immediate steps, then it wouldn't have happened. Police must arrest culprits, says Radharaman Das, Vice Pres,