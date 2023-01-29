News Live: Four die in floods in New Zealand

  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 09:11 ist
  • 09:09

    Floods in New Zealand kill four

    Record torrential rain and flooding in Auckland kill four people.

  • 09:05

    Odisha all set for blackbuck headcount

    The forest department of Odisha is all set for the biannual headcount of blackbucks in Ganjam district, the only habitat for the majestic animal in the state on Sunday.

  • 08:24

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposes sanctions

    To block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people

  • 08:17

    Police raid nightclub in Haryana over drug use; send blood samples of 288 people for testing

  • 08:10

    Former NATO general Petr Pavel becomes new President of Czech Republic

    Petr Pavel , a former NATO general is the new President of Czech Republic.He defeated billionaire Andrej Babis in a run-off vote.

  • 08:07

    PM Modi to share his thoughts on 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am

  • 07:03

    Seven dead, 440 injured so far in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Iran

  • 06:56

    Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably after mother's demise