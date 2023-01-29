News Live: Four die in floods in New Zealand

Track all breaking news and latest developments with DH.
09:09
Floods in New Zealand kill four
Record torrential rain and flooding in Auckland kill four people.
09:05
Odisha all set for blackbuck headcount
The forest department of Odisha is all set for the biannual headcount of blackbucks in Ganjam district, the only habitat for the majestic animal in the state on Sunday.
08:24
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposes sanctions
To block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people
08:17
Police raid nightclub in Haryana over drug use; send blood samples of 288 people for testing
Haryana | We received info that banned drugs were being consumed at Casa Danza nightclub in Gurugram. Police raided the nightclub but drugs weren't found with anybody. Blood samples of 288 people have been sent for testing: Manoj Kumar, ACP, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram (28.01) pic.twitter.com/KUNcQyrzEB
Former NATO general Petr Pavel becomes new President of Czech Republic
Petr Pavel , a former NATO general is the new President of Czech Republic.He defeated billionaire Andrej Babis in a run-off vote.
PM Modi to share his thoughts on 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am
Seven dead, 440 injured so far in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Iran
Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably after mother's demise