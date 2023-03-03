News Live: Cambodian opposition leader gets 27 years on treason charge
News Live: Cambodian opposition leader gets 27 years on treason charge
Mar 03 2023, 10:24 ist
10:23
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Venezuela's own superhero
Venezuela has its very own caped superhero. He wears a red construction helmet and his weapon is his iron fist. Called "Super-Bigote," he is created in the image of President Nicolas Maduro.
Super-Bigote is Spanish for Super-Mustache, an allusion to the famous bushy lip growth the cartoon character shares with Maduro, and from where he draws the power that makes him "indestructible."
Like Clark Kent turns into Superman, Maduro becomes Super-Bigote on national TV and the internet to bravely defend Venezuela against its enemies -- a recurring rival is a masked, blonde antihero in the White House.
09:42
Cambodian opposition leader gets 27 years on treason charge
A court in Cambodia on Friday found Kem Sokha, leader of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, guilty of treason and sentenced him to 27 years imprisonment to be served under house arrest.
09:20
Home guard arrested for murdering minor daughter
A home guard in a village here allegedly strangled his 16-year-old daughter and threw her body off a bridge for talking to a young man, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in Panchi village of the district on February 23, they said, adding that the man was arrested after police were tipped off about the murder.
07:58
India off to very promising start with its stewardship of G20: US
India is off to a very promising start with its stewardship of the G-20, the United States said Thursday after New Delhi hosted a highly successful meeting of the grouping's foreign ministers.
