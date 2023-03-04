News Live: 7 killed, 4 injured in collision on Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula highway in Haryana
News Live: 7 killed, 4 injured in collision on Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula highway in Haryana
updated: Mar 04 2023, 09:33 ist
09:30
7 killed, 4 injured in collision on Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula highway in Haryana
Ambala, Haryana | 7 people were killed and 4 injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a bus on the Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula highway on 3rd March. The incident occurred under PS Shahzadpur limits. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/GsqCZf7FKq
Explosion near illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria's Niger Delta region kills at least 12
09:29
US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million comprising of ammunition including tactical bridges to move tanks and armoured vehicles
07:51
Manish Sisodia to be produced at Delhi court in excise scam case
The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, will be produced before the Rouse Avenue District Court after the expiry of his custodial remand, sources said.
