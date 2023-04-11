News Live: FM Sitharaman compares conditions of Indian and Pakistani Muslims at PIIE, Washington DC

FM Sitharaman compares conditions of minorities in India and Pakistan at PIIE, Washington DC
In an interview at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that while the number of Muslims in India has been increasing since its independence in 1947, the same cannot be said about minorities in Pakistan. "Even some of the Muslim sects also have been decimated there. Whereas, in India, you would find every strand of Muslim doing their business, their children being educated, given fellowships," the veteran leader added.
(With ANI inputs)
Nirmala Sitharaman attends roundtable meeting with business leaders, investors in US
The event is being co-hosted by theConfederation of Indian Industry & US-India Business Council in the US Chamber, Washington DC.
Arrest warrant against Mukhtar Anasari's son in matter of illegal construction
AAP leader Somnath Bharti assumes position of Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman
AAP leader Somnath Bharti assumes position of Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman, promises to work towards goal of providing uninterrupted water supply to every household round the clock
7-8 businesses gutted in massive fire in Assam's Nalbari district
