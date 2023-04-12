News Live: Myanmar junta confirms deadly air strike on village
updated: Apr 12 2023, 08:14 ist
08:12
South Korea to conduct 1st launch of commercial-grade satellite
South Korea plans to conduct its first launch of a commercial-grade satellite aboard a domestically built rocket next month as part of its space development programme, officials said Tuesday. South Korea's officials say its homegrown Nuri space launch vehicle has no military purposes. But some experts say the development of such rockets would eventually help the country acquire technologies needed to build bigger missiles and launch reconnaissance satellites amid animosities with rival North Korea. (AP)
07:22
PM to flag off Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train today
Prime Minister NarendraModiwill flag off Rajasthan's firstVandeBharatExpress train on April 12 through video conferencing. The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantonment railway station.
07:19
4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bihar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria, Bihar at around 5.35 am. The depth of the earthquake is 10 Km: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/EyQUP4Wh9X
4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bihar
Myanmar junta confirms deadly air strike on village
Myanmar's military junta has confirmed a deadly air strike on a village, in which dozens were reported killed.
