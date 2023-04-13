News Live: Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt
updated: Apr 13 2023, 08:52 ist
News updates from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH.
08:48
Security deployed outside Umesh Pal’s residence ahead of hearing
Security deployed outside Umesh Pal’s residence in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Hearing in Umesh Pal murder case to take place at Prayagraj District Courttoday. (ANI)
08:45
ED raids underway against IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in 3 states
ED raids underway against IAS officer Chhavi Ranjanat multiple locations in West Bengal, Biharand Jharkhand in connection with a land scam case. Two locations (are) in West Bengal, one in Bihar andrest in Jamshedpur and Ranchi: ED (ANI)
07:46
North Korean missile did not fall in Japanese territory: PM Kishida
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that a missile launched by North Korea "did not fall in Japanese territory", after the government issued a warning to residents of Hokkaido. Read more
07:16
Assam: Over 11,000 Bihu dancers & drummers to attempt Guinness record on April 13
Over 8,000 women dancers and 3,000 drummers will perform Bihu dance on Thursday with a target to put Rongali Bihu, Assam's biggest cultural festival in the coveted Guinness Book of World Records.
Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt
Maharashtra: Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai after rain