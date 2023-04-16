News Live: Security tightened in UP's Prayagraj after Atiq Ahmed killing

  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 07:04 ist
  • 07:04

    Early morning visuals from Prayagraj, where Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead yesterday

  • 07:03

    DM and Police Commissioner's convoy patrol the area where Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead

  • 05:07

    Section 144 of CrPC imposed in all districts of Uttar Pradesh

  • 05:06

    UP CM holds high-level meeting with police officials after Atiq killing

  • 05:04

    Security tightened in UP's Prayagraj after Atiq Ahmed killing