News Live: Building collapses opposite metro pillar number 448 in Delhi's Tagore Garden area

  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 08:41 ist
  • 08:33

    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games

    The USNavy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through waters "where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

  • 08:16

    Delhi: Building collapses opposite metro pillar number 448, Tagore Garden area

    Delhi | A fire call was received about a building (G+3) collapse opposite metro pillar number 448, Tagore Garden area. 3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The building collapsed while digging the adjacent plot's basement. No casualties reported: Delhi Fire Service. (ANI)

  • 07:54

    Rajnath Singh offerers prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirling Temple

  • 07:53

    S. Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in international waters of East Sea, reports Yonhap News Agency, quoting Navy  