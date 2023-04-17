News Live: Building collapses opposite metro pillar number 448 in Delhi's Tagore Garden area
News Live: Building collapses opposite metro pillar number 448 in Delhi's Tagore Garden area
updated: Apr 17 2023, 08:41 ist
08:33
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
The USNavy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through waters "where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".
Delhi: Building collapses opposite metro pillar number 448, Tagore Garden area
Delhi | A fire call was received about a building (G+3) collapse opposite metro pillar number 448, Tagore Garden area. 3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The building collapsed while digging the adjacent plot's basement. No casualties reported: Delhi Fire Service. (ANI)
#WATCH | A fire call was received about a house collapse in Kunwar Singh Nagar, Nangloi Road in Jawalpuri area. The building collapsed after a blast in an LPG cylinder. 8 people residing in the house are injured. DFS fire personnel have reached the site. No casualties reported as… pic.twitter.com/QXbVQkkTnc
Rajnath Singh offerers prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirling Temple
S. Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in international waters of East Sea, reports Yonhap News Agency, quoting Navy