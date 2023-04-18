News Live: Apple's first India store set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today

Rice mill building collapses in Haryana's Karnal, workers feared trapped
Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)
#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw
Apple's first India store set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today
Maharashtra | Apple's first India store set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today. People stand in queues outside the store before its opening. (ANI)
Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Patna
Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna; Operation to douse the fire is underway. (ANI)
Blinken speaks to Sudan generals, calls for ceasefire
Blinken speaks to Sudan generals, calls for ceasefire: US State Department. (AFP)
UN envoy says more than 180 people have been killed, hundreds wounded in Sudan fighting, reports AP
Massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area. Fire tenders present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire underway.