News Live: Apple's first India store set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today

  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 09:01 ist
  • 08:58

    Apple's first India store set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today

    Maharashtra | Apple's first India store set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today. People stand in queues outside the store before its opening. (ANI)

  • 08:36

    Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Patna

    Fire breaks out at refined oil storage godown in Bihar's Patna; Operation to douse the fire is underway. (ANI)

  • 08:11

    Rice mill building collapses in Haryana's Karnal, workers feared trapped

    Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

  • 08:07

    Blinken speaks to Sudan generals, calls for ceasefire

    Blinken speaks to Sudan generals, calls for ceasefire: US State Department. (AFP)

  • 07:46

    UN envoy says more than 180 people have been killed, hundreds wounded in Sudan fighting, reports AP

  • 07:45

     Massive fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area. Fire tenders present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire underway.