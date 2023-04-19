News Live: Whole world is saying that India is future superpower, says Mohan Bhagwat
News Live: Whole world is saying that India is future superpower, says Mohan Bhagwat
updated: Apr 19 2023, 08:27 ist
08:25
Light rain in forecast for Himachal: IMD
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms likely to continue for the next two to three hours at most places over the state, there is the possibility of heavy rainfall/hail and gusty winds at isolated places over the state: IMD Himachal Pradesh (ANI)
07:54
Whole world is saying that India is future superpower, says Mohan Bhagwat
Today not only us, but the whole world is saying that India is the future superpower. India is going to become Vishwaguru & we have to achieve that goal. We will not win over anyone or convert anyone. Our power will not be to trouble others, but to protect the weak, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
07:52
