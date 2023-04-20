News Live: Cuba's President Miguel clinches second five-year term in a parliamentary vote
updated: Apr 20 2023, 08:40 ist
08:39
At least 85 dead, 322 injured in stampede at Yemen charity event
More than 80 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in a deadly stampede that broke out in Yemen's capital during a charity distribution, Huthi officials told AFP on Thursday. Read more
07:57
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel clinched a second five-year term in a parliamentary vote for which he was the sole candidate in a country where political opposition is illegal, reports AFP News Agency
07:56
Coolers and sprinklers installed for animals at a zoo in Ahmedabad
#WATCH | Gujarat: Coolers and sprinklers installed for animals at a zoo in Ahmedabad to protect them from the scorching heat. (19.04) pic.twitter.com/yt6qvVqwQ0
