News Live: Cuba's President Miguel clinches second five-year term in a parliamentary vote

  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 08:40 ist
Track latest news from India and around the world, only with DH.
  • 08:39

    At least 85 dead, 322 injured in stampede at Yemen charity event

    More than 80 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in a deadly stampede that broke out in Yemen's capital during a charity distribution, Huthi officials told AFP on Thursday. Read more

  • 07:57

    Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel clinched a second five-year term in a parliamentary vote for which he was the sole candidate in a country where political opposition is illegal, reports AFP News Agency 

  • 07:56

    Coolers and sprinklers installed for animals at a zoo in Ahmedabad