News Live: US wants to be part of India’s economic miracle, says official
News Live: US wants to be part of India’s economic miracle, says official
updated: Apr 21 2023, 08:24 ist
Track latest news from India and around the world, only with DH.
08:19
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee hopes SC rules in favour of same-sex marriage
#WATCH | "Everyone has the right to choose their own respective life partner, love has no limit. If I want to choose a life partner of my choice, if I'm a man & I'm fond of man, if I'm a woman, I'm fond of woman...hopeful SC will rule in favour of ethos we take pride in": TMC Gen… pic.twitter.com/jEuAyK4OnK
#WATCH | Kathmandu: On the occasion of Mata Tirtha Aunsi (Nepali Mothers' Day), a large number of devotees thronged the sacred pond of 'Mata Tirtha' to pay homage to the departed souls (20.04) pic.twitter.com/BFaFJ5dV0R
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee hopes SC rules in favour of same-sex marriage
People celebrate Nepali Mothers' Day
US wants to be part of India’s economic miracle: Official