News Live: EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meet with Jamaican counterpart

  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 08:57 ist
  • 08:53

    Rajnath Singh inquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal who is hospitalised. "Praying for his good health and speedy recovery," Singh tweeted.

  • 07:38

  • 07:37