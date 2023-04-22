News Live: EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meet with Jamaican counterpart
News Live: EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meet with Jamaican counterpart
updated: Apr 22 2023, 08:57 ist
08:53
Rajnath Singh inquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal who is hospitalised. "Praying for his good health and speedy recovery," Singh tweeted.
Spoke to Shri Sukhbir Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji, who is hospitalised. Praying for his good health and speedy recovery.
EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meeting with his Jamaican counterpart
07:37
Mizoram | Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 509 grams of Heroin worth Rs 2.54 crores in the general area, Zokhawthar: HQ Igar (East) pic.twitter.com/gUXDJzmWcG
EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meeting with his Jamaican counterpart