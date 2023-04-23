News Live: Amritpal likely to be shifted to Assam

  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 08:25 ist
  • 08:21

    Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Assam amid fear of escalating tensions

    Arrested Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam.

    Earler, visuals emerged of Waris Punjab De chiefAmritpal Singh at a Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab.(ANI)

  • 06:14

    'Encouraging trend': PM Modi appreciates India gaining 16 places in World Bank's Logistic Performance Index

  • 05:40

    EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting

