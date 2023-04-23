News Live: Amritpal likely to be shifted to Assam

Arrested Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam.\r\n\r\nEarler, visuals emerged of Waris Punjab De chiefAmritpal Singh at a Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab.(ANI)\r\n\r\n\r\n#WATCH | Earlier visuals of Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh at Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab.\r\n\r\nHe was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga this morning and is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. pic.twitter.com/2HMxTr50s7\r\n\u2014 ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Assam amid fear of escalating tensions
Arrested Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam.
Earler, visuals emerged of Waris Punjab De chiefAmritpal Singh at a Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab.(ANI)
