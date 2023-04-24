News Live: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala today
News Live: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala today
updated: Apr 24 2023, 08:22 ist
08:20
TN introduces special liquor license for marriage halls, banquets and convention centres
Tamil Nadu government has introduced a special license for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums and household functions
08:13
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit theWest Khasi Hills in Meghalaya at 0747 hours today: National Center for Seismology. (ANI)
08:02
Around 60 killed in Burkina Faso village by men in army uniform
Sixty people have been killed in the village of Karma, in northern Burkina Faso, by men wearing military uniforms, Ouahigouya High Court prosecutor Lamine Kabore toldAFP, citing the police. (AFP)
07:56
PM Modi to observe National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa, MP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh today, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth around Rs 19,000 crores.
07:51
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station in Kerala today. (ANI)
07:46
PM Modi to visit Kerala today
Heis scheduled to attend Yuvam-2023, an interaction with youngsters, organised by the BJP at Kochi on April 24.
07:39
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts New Zealand
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred at 06:11 am IST near Kermadec Islands, New Zealand: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/G9Ojap5akb
