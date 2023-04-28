News Live: Sikkim to host C20 conclave on April 29-30
updated: Apr 28 2023, 08:20 ist
Drone from Pakistan intercepted by troops in Gurdaspur sector, search op under way
A drone entering from the Pakistan side has been intercepted by troops in the Gurdaspur sector. On being fired, the drone returned to Pakistan. Search operation underway: BSF Punjab Frontier (ANI)
Sikkim to host C20 conclave on April 29-30
TheC20India 2023 working grouponsustainability and resilient communities will hold a two-dayconclaveinSikkim's capital Gangtok from Saturday with an aim at providing a platformtocivil society organisations in the areas of climate, environment and energytoexpress viewstoG20 world leaders, officials saidonThursday.
UP reports 510 new Covid cases, single death in one day
As many as 510 fresh Covid cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday whereas one patient from Jaunpur succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 23,676 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, health officials said.
With the fresh cases, the test positivity rate in the state stood at 1.5 per cent, as per health department's data.
Meanwhile, 830 patients have recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases has surged to 3,550 in the state.
Lucknow recorded 66 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active cases count to 647 in the state capital. (IANS)
