News Live: Mob clashes with Bihar cops alleging police brutality on woman, child
News Live: Mob clashes with Bihar cops alleging police brutality on woman, child
updated: Apr 07 2023, 09:13 ist
Track the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH.
09:11
Mob clashes with Bihar cops alleging police brutality on woman, child
#WATCH | Angry mob attacked police personnel during a raid at the residence of an accused in Dimaha village in Bihar's Naugachia last night. Villagers alleged that police assaulted the accused's wife and child. pic.twitter.com/Z1zOr8UHQ2
Union Health Minister Mandaviya to hold Covid review meet today
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country, news agency ANI reported. The meeting comes on the back of a similar meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of rising coronavirus infections in India.
08:37
Helicopter parts found as Japan hunts for missing troops
Rescuers in Japan have found more parts of a military helicopter a day after it disappeared from radar with 10 people on board, the coastguard said Friday.
Two pilots, two mechanics and six crew members were on board the UH-60JA when it went missing shortly before 4:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday as it flew above waters off Miyako island in southern Okinawa. (AFP)
08:35
Israel hits Gaza as Netanyahu vows to extract 'heavy price'
The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip while Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets rockets into southern Israel early Friday, with the region edging closer toward war following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site and a rare rocket attack from neighbouring Lebanon.
Union Health Minister Mandaviya calls for development of health sector on World Health Day
"On the occasion of World Health Day, I extend my wishes to all the people. The health sector is changing and India is playing its role under the PM's guidance. On this day, I would like to appeal to all doctors, students and medical practitioners to keep playing their role in the development of the health sector," Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in Delhi on Friday morning. (ANI)
08:10
Asian markets edge up in thin trade ahead of US jobs data
Asian markets ticked higher in holiday-thinned trade Friday with all eyes on the release of US jobs data later in the day.
The closely watched report comes after a series of releases this week pointed to a softening of the labour market, suggesting Federal Reserve rate hikes over the past year are kicking in. (AFP)
08:04
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya marks World Health Day in Delhi
#WATCH | Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar take part in a walkathon starting from Vijay Chowk to Nirman Bhawan in Delhi, on the occasion of World Health Day pic.twitter.com/2gnkX5LzxU
Mob clashes with Bihar cops alleging police brutality on woman, child
Union Health Minister Mandaviya to hold Covid review meet today
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country, news agency ANI reported. The meeting comes on the back of a similar meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of rising coronavirus infections in India.
Helicopter parts found as Japan hunts for missing troops
Rescuers in Japan have found more parts of a military helicopter a day after it disappeared from radar with 10 people on board, the coastguard said Friday.
Two pilots, two mechanics and six crew members were on board the UH-60JA when it went missing shortly before 4:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday as it flew above waters off Miyako island in southern Okinawa. (AFP)
Israel hits Gaza as Netanyahu vows to extract 'heavy price'
The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip while Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets rockets into southern Israel early Friday, with the region edging closer toward war following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site and a rare rocket attack from neighbouring Lebanon.
Read more
Union Health Minister Mandaviya calls for development of health sector on World Health Day
"On the occasion of World Health Day, I extend my wishes to all the people. The health sector is changing and India is playing its role under the PM's guidance. On this day, I would like to appeal to all doctors, students and medical practitioners to keep playing their role in the development of the health sector," Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in Delhi on Friday morning. (ANI)
Asian markets edge up in thin trade ahead of US jobs data
Asian markets ticked higher in holiday-thinned trade Friday with all eyes on the release of US jobs data later in the day.
The closely watched report comes after a series of releases this week pointed to a softening of the labour market, suggesting Federal Reserve rate hikes over the past year are kicking in. (AFP)
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya marks World Health Day in Delhi
Uproar over Amul bid to milk Bengaluru market
India’s biggest dairy brand Amul’s announcement on Twitter on the supply of liquid milk and curd in Bengaluru has met with a severe backlash in Karnataka.
Read more
Violent explosions rock Tyre in southern Lebanon
At least three explosions were heard in southern Lebanon's Tyre region at dawn on Friday, according to AFP reporters, as Israel announced it was carrying out strikes in response to rocket fire.
"At least two shells fell near" a Palestinian refugee camp near Tyre city, said camp resident Abu Ahmad, who told AFP he "heard explosions".
The Israeli army announced before dawn that it was carrying out strikes "in Lebanon", from where more than 30 rockets were fired at Israel the day before, without giving further details. (AFP)