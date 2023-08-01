News Live: Drones target Moscow, high-rise building hit

Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 from
Human rights situation, Afghan economy discussed during US-Taliban talks in Doha
Tamil Nadu | Two history sheeter shot dead by police at around 3.30 am today after they attacked police officials with a sickle at Guduvanchery on the outskirts of Chennai: Tambaram Police
Jammu and Kashmir: Raids by NIA and CIK (Counter intelligence of Kashmir) are underway at various places in Pulwama district in connection with terror links and terror funding cases. More details are awaited
PM Modi to visit Pune, Maharashtra today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Pune, Maharashtra today PM will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award today. He will also flag off metro trains and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.
Big X taken down from Twitter roof after San Francisco squabble
It is gone. A giant, glowing X no longer marks the spot on the San Francisco high-rise that is headquarters to Elon Musk's messaging company X, formerly known as Twitter. The city building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, which on Friday was erected on the roof of the company's downtown San Francisco headquarters, on Market Street, to the chagrin of neighbors who complained about intrusive lights.
All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Faridabad district will remain closed today
Haryana | All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Faridabad district will remain closed today, August 1: District Information & Public Relations Officer, Faridabad
Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) of Assam Police says, "CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed Assam Police to take strict action against these illegal Rohingya migrants. Two months ago we arrested four touts and interrogated them. Based on their revelation
Govt increases windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today
Central Government increases windfall tax on domestic crude oil with effect from today. Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum increased from Rs 1600/tonne to Rs 4250/tonne. SAED on Diesel will increase from Nil/litre to Rs 1/litre.
Imposed sanctions on N. Korea, Russia in past...won't hesitate to do so in future: US State Dept
"Up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war," says US on drone attack in Moscow
India, Malawi share long-standing friendly relations: President Droupadi Murmu
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon... As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for Aug 5, 2023: ISRO
Islamic State claims responsibility for Bajaur suicide blast in Pakistan that killed 54
Indian Men's Hockey Team arrives at Chennai airport
#WATCH | Indian Men's Hockey Team arrives at Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu ahead of Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2023
Death toll in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih attack rises to six, at least 75 injured
Drones target Moscow, high-rise building hit
Russian anti-aircraft units downed drones targeting Moscow early on Tuesday, but one drone, sent out of control by anti-aircraft activity, struck the same high-rise tower that was hit earlier in the week, the military and city officials said
Thane crane collapse: Total of 16 bodies have been recovered so far and three injured reported
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A total of 16 bodies have been recovered so far and three injured reported. Rescue and search operation underway: NDRF pic.twitter.com/nliOMW9pv6
6 prominent leaders seek Centre's intervention in addressing unrest among Gujjars, Bakerwals in J-K
Amid growing resentment among Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes over a Bill to grant ST status to Paharis, six prominent Gujjar leaders Monday requested the Centre to arrive at "participative decisions on sensitive issues" that have the potential of disturbing intercommunity relations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Aftermath of clashes in Haryana between two groups
Delhi sees best July AQI since 2019
