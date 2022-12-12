News Live: EAM Jaishankar to open India Global Forum in the UAE

  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 09:35 ist
  • 09:35

    International Yoga Centre is being constructed in Mantalai, Udhampur by GoI

  • 09:34

    Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of opening Test against South Africa

  • 09:08

    The FIFA World Cup has been rocked by the death of a second journalist in just 48 hours

    The circumstances surrounding Al-Misslam's death are unclear at this stage. He had been working for the Qatari news channel Al Kass TV and was covering the World Cup. (Yahoo news)

  • 09:05

    Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurates table tennis event organised by Sports Authority of India, in Varanasi

  • 08:38

    Palghar district's PS Mandvi has arrested Vijay Kushwaha, the driver accused of molesting a woman in a moving car. Search is underway to find the rest of the accused in this case

  • 08:02

    India is one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader: Lavrov

  • 08:02

    Kakinada-Uppada Beach road damaged due to strong waves during Mandous Cyclone in Andhra

  • 08:01

    EAM Jaishankar to open India Global Forum in the UAE

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will inaugurate the India Global Forum UAE 2022 that gets underway here on Monday.

    It is a gala five-day event that will bring together leading political, business and cultural personalities from India, the UAE and across the world.