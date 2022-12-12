News Live: EAM Jaishankar to open India Global Forum in the UAE
News Live: EAM Jaishankar to open India Global Forum in the UAE
updated: Dec 12 2022, 09:35 ist
Track all latest news from India and rest of the world, only with DH.
09:35
International Yoga Centre is being constructed in Mantalai, Udhampur by GoI
J&K | International Yoga Centre is being constructed in Mantalai, Udhampur by GoI
Around 98% of the construction work of this biggest project in Udhampur has been completed. Tourism and the local economy here will get a boost from the construction of this centre: DC Udhampur pic.twitter.com/pSWCvsbmfW
Palghar district's PS Mandvi has arrested Vijay Kushwaha, the driver accused of molesting a woman in a moving car. Search is underway to find the rest of the accused in this case
08:02
India is one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader: Lavrov
India is one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than any other country. India has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pic.twitter.com/WDQFVxiydn
International Yoga Centre is being constructed in Mantalai, Udhampur by GoI
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of opening Test against South Africa
The FIFA World Cup has been rocked by the death of a second journalist in just 48 hours
The circumstances surrounding Al-Misslam's death are unclear at this stage. He had been working for the Qatari news channel Al Kass TV and was covering the World Cup. (Yahoo news)
Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurates table tennis event organised by Sports Authority of India, in Varanasi
Palghar district's PS Mandvi has arrested Vijay Kushwaha, the driver accused of molesting a woman in a moving car. Search is underway to find the rest of the accused in this case
India is one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader: Lavrov
Kakinada-Uppada Beach road damaged due to strong waves during Mandous Cyclone in Andhra
EAM Jaishankar to open India Global Forum in the UAE
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will inaugurate the India Global Forum UAE 2022 that gets underway here on Monday.
It is a gala five-day event that will bring together leading political, business and cultural personalities from India, the UAE and across the world.