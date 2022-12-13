News Live: Suspected IED found in J&K's Sopore, security forces on alert

  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 08:43 ist
  • 08:28

    Suspected IED found in J&K's Sopore, security forces on alert

  • 07:55

    Madhya Pradesh Congress leader who called for ‘killing Modi’ detained

    Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria has been detained by Panna Police from his residencein connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks. FIR was registered against him in Pawai of Panna yesterday.

  • 07:53

  • 07:36

    Kerala HC issues directions for crowd management in Sabarimala temple

  • 07:36

    6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege

  • 07:31

    Oct-Nov period least polluted in Delhi in eight years: CSE

    The period from October to November was the least polluted in the last eight years in Delhi and there has been no severe smog episode during the winter season so far, according to green think tank Centre for Science and Environment.

    "Diwali in a warmer October, lower incidents of crop fires, pre-emptive action based on pollution forecasting, and favourable meteorological conditions including extended rainfall in October, have all contributed towards bending of the early winter pollution curve," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE.