News Live: Suspected IED found in J&K's Sopore, security forces on alert

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader who called for ‘killing Modi’ detained
Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria has been detained by Panna Police from his residencein connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks. FIR was registered against him in Pawai of Panna yesterday.
#WATCH | On India-China face-off in Tawang sector, BJP MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao says, "...I heard that a few injuries were reported on Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..." pic.twitter.com/H2G429ab1Z
Oct-Nov period least polluted in Delhi in eight years: CSE
The period from October to November was the least polluted in the last eight years in Delhi and there has been no severe smog episode during the winter season so far, according to green think tank Centre for Science and Environment.
"Diwali in a warmer October, lower incidents of crop fires, pre-emptive action based on pollution forecasting, and favourable meteorological conditions including extended rainfall in October, have all contributed towards bending of the early winter pollution curve," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE.
Suspected IED found in J&K's Sopore, security forces on alert
Kerala HC issues directions for crowd management in Sabarimala temple
6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege
