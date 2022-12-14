News Live: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 09:29 ist
  • 09:29

    Guwahati city police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth more than Rs 14 crore from an ambulance last night

  • 09:28

    Security of 12 officials of Delhi Police's Special Cell who were involved in solving the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case increased.

    Y category security has been approved for Special CP HGS Dhaliwal, DCP Special Cell Manishi Chandra, DCP Rajeev Ranjan: Delhi Police

  • 09:27

    PM Modi twice assured to make the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project (ERC) a national project, now when the state govt has started working on it then there is no need to create delusions: Sachin Pilot

  • 08:33

    Delhi's air quality improves to the 'Moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 133 this morning.

  • 08:31

    Bombay High Court grants guardianship of illegitimate minor to biological parents

  • 08:28

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajastha

  • 07:42

    Want to make UP $1 trillion economy: Suresh Kumar Khanna

  • 07:39

    Delhi L-G calls meeting with CM, Ministers on G-20 summit preparations

    Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other ministers to review and take stock of preparation in the run-up to the G-20 summit and various other meetings preceding it.

    While LG has been spearheading various related projects including those of refurbishing of roads - especially those from and to IGI Airport, Ring and Radial roads, establishment of Baansera on Yamuna Bank and rejuvenation of water bodies including the Najafgarh Drain, as well as Asola Bhati Mines and Roshanara garden amongst others, this will be the first time that the CM and ministers will attend a meeting in this regard.

  • 07:38

    PM may visit Meghalaya, Tripura on Dec 18

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Meghalaya and Tripura on December 18 to attend a variety of events and to launch a host of projects.

    Officials in Shillong said that the Prime Minister would preside over the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC), a regional planning body.

    Modi is also likely to attend a programme at IIM Shillong.