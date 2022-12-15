News Live: Death toll in Bihar's Chapra due to consumption of spurious liquor rises to 30

When the boundary was surveyed in 1969, we were told that half of our house is in Maharashtra & the other half in Telangana. We've not faced any troubles. We are paying taxes for both states' gram panchayats & getting more benefits under the schemes of Telangana Govt: Uttam Pawar
Moroccan fans briefly clash with police in Brussels after World Cup defeat
Around 100 soccerfans, some wrapped inMoroccanflags,brieflyclashedwithpoliceon Wednesday evening in centralBrussels,afterMorocco lost 2-0 to France in theWorldCupsemi-final, according to Reuters reporters on the scene.
Thefans, gathered nearBrusselsSouth station, threw fireworks and other objects at lines ofpolicedressed in riot gear and set alight some garbage bags and cardboard boxes.Policeresponded with water cannon and tear gas.
Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Golya in Rajasthan
Mumbai: Three held following clashes between two groups in Bandra
Three persons have been arrested after two groups clashed in suburban Bandra, police said on Wednesday. The incidents took place in Gareeb Nagar locality on Tuesday afternoon over an old dispute, a police official said.
Bihar: The death toll in Chapra due to the consumption of spurious liquor rises to 30
A house in Maharajguda village spread between Maharashtra & Telangana
Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Golya in Rajasthan
