News Live: US diplomat meets Jaishankar, discusses G20 presidency of India
updated: Dec 16 2022, 08:25 ist
08:22
Twitter suspends accounts of journalists covering Musk
Twitter suspended Thursday the accounts of more than a half-dozen journalists who had been writing about the company and its new owner Elon Musk.
Some of the journalists had been tweeting about Twitter shutting down an @ElonJet account that tracked flights of the billionaire's private jet and about versions of that account hosted at other social networks.
Twitter did not say why the reporters' accounts were suspended.(AFP)
08:06
Government slashes windfall tax on diesel, ATF
Government slashes windfall tax on diesel, ATF | The tax on domestic crude oil export has been reduced to Rs 1,700 per tonne from the existing Rs 4,900 per tonne, as per government notification. Tax on ATF has been reduced to Rs 1.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre. pic.twitter.com/VJeu59jkSk
We cannot let another '9/11 of New York' or '26/11 of Mumbai' happen again': Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hit out on Thursday at double standards on terrorism practised by China and Pakistan and said that the international community should collectively act against those countries trying to gain politically from it.
"We cannot let another '9/11 of New York' or '26/11 of Mumbai' happen again," he declared at the Security Council briefing on counter-terrorism.
Jaishankar quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "We consider that even a single attack is one too many and even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest till terrorism is uprooted."
07:45
US diplomat meets Jaishankar, discusses G20 presidency of India
An influential American diplomat met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday during which they discussed preparations for India’s G20 presidency and bilateral relationship.
07:45
One dead, 41 injured as two buses collide in Indore
A 25-year-old passenger died, while 41 others were injured, four of them seriously, in a collision between two private buses on the Indore-Khandwa road in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police and health officials said.
Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dausa, Rajasthan
